Andersons Inc President & CEO Patrick Bowe Sells Company Shares

Andersons Inc (ANDE, Financial), an agriculture company engaged in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors, as well as in retailing, recently witnessed a transaction from a key insider. President & CEO Patrick Bowe sold 2,107 shares of the company on March 20, 2024, according to a SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of a series of sales by the insider over the past year. Over the last twelve months, Patrick Bowe has sold a total of 208,351 shares of Andersons Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of sales, with 31 insider sells and no insider buys over the same period. On the valuation front, Andersons Inc shares were trading at $55.33 on the day of the insider's recent sale, bringing the company's market cap to approximately $1.913 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 19.11, which is above both the industry median of 16.12 and the historical median for the company. The stock's current price also reflects a premium compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $44.09, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.25, indicating that Andersons Inc is considered Modestly Overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The recent insider sell by President & CEO Patrick Bowe adds to the data points that investors may consider when looking at the stock's performance and valuation. Andersons Inc continues to operate in its various sectors, and market watchers will be keeping an eye on insider activity as an indicator of the company's health and prospects.

