Executive Vice President Allen Behr of Nucor Corp (NUE, Financial), a leading manufacturer of steel and steel products, has sold 10,000 shares of the company on March 19, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $190.19 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $1,901,900.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 34,000 shares of Nucor Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent transaction further adds to the insider selling trend observed at the company.

Insider Trends

The insider transaction history for Nucor Corp (NUE, Financial) indicates a pattern of more insider selling than buying over the past year. There has been a total of 1 insider buy and 18 insider sells during this period.

Valuation

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Nucor Corp (NUE, Financial) were trading at $190.19, giving the company a market capitalization of $47.195 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 10.90, which is below both the industry median of 13.39 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.29, with a current share price of $190.19 and a GF Value of $147.15, indicating that Nucor Corp is significantly overvalued according to GuruFocus' valuation model.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Nucor Corp is a leader in the steel industry, producing a range of steel products including carbon and alloy steel — in bars, beams, sheet, and plate; steel piling; steel joists and joist girders; steel deck; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; steel fasteners; metal building systems; steel grating; and wire and wire mesh. The company operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials.

