Q1 2020 Yes Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 17, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to YES BANK Limited Q1 FY '20 Results Conference Call.



We have with us today, Mr. Ravneet Gill, MD and CEO; Mr. Rajat Monga, Senior Group President; Mr. Ashish Agarwal, Senior Group President and CRO; Mr. Raj Ahuja, Senior Group President and Group CFO; Mr. Rajan Pental, Group Head Retail Banking; Mr. Anurag Adlakha, Senior Group President and Head Financial Management and Strategy; Mr. Niranjan Banodkar, Head Financial and Investor Strategy. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Ravneet Gill, MD and CEO. Thank you. And over to you, sir.



Ravneet Singh Gill - Yes Bank Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for dialing into this call, and I hope we'll make it really informative, incisive and productive. I will talk about certain key issues, which obviously have dominated the narrative around YES BANK, and which we've discussed over a period of time bilaterally, bring you up to speed on