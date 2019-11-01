Nov 01, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the YES BANK LIMITED Q2 FY '20 Earning Conference Call. We have with us today Mr. Ravneet Gill, MD and CEO; Mr. Anurag Adlakha, Group CFO; Mr. Ashish Agarwal, Chief Risk Officer; Mr. Rajan Pental, Group Head Retail Banking Asset and Liabilities; Mr. Niranjan Banodkar, Head Financial and Investor Strategy (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Ravneet Gill, MD and CEO. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Ravneet Singh Gill - Yes Bank Limited - MD, CEO & Director
Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Q2 earnings call, and I also take this opportunity to wish each of you a very happy Diwali.
At the outset, I would like to break this up into effectively 4 buckets, and those in many ways represent the key objectives that we had set for ourselves as a management team over the past few quarters. And those buckets effectively are greater granularity, strengthening our overall governance and controls
Q2 2020 Yes Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 01, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT
