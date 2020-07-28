Q1 2021 Yes Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2020 / NTS GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to YES Bank Limited Q1 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions). Please note that this conference is being recorded. On the call today from YES Bank, we have Mr. Prashant Kumar, MD and CEO; Mr. Anurag Adlakha, Group Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Ashish Agarwal, Global Head, Wholesale Banking; Mr. Rajan Pental, Global Head, Branch and Retail Banking; Mr. Ritesh Pai, Chief Digital Officer; Mr. Niranjan Banodkar, Head, Financial and Investor Strategy.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Prashant Kumar. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Prashant Kumar - Yes Bank Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you very much, and very good evening to all of you. We have already uploaded the presentation and the press release on our website, and I trust you must have gone through it. So I would not go in the presentation in detail, but I would like to share with you highlights on 4 critical parameters. So one issue was on the capital side. So with the recent raise of INR 15,000 crores through FPO and which has