Q3 2021 Yes Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 22, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Prashant Kumar - Yes Bank Limited - CEO, MD & Director



So thank you, and a very good evening to all of you who are joining us on this quarterly earnings call. And first, I would like to give you some, say, what we feel on the ground in terms of what is the -- how the things are improving or what is their traction.



So I think overall, what we are seeing is that confidence coming back. There is a gradual improvement in both for the demand for credit and also in terms of the improvement on the collection efficiency. We are very near