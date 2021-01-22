Q3 2021 Yes Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 22, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good evening, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Q3 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call for YES Bank Limited. On the management panel, we have Mr. Prashant Kumar, MD and CEO, YES Bank; Mr. Niranjan Banodkar, Group Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Rajan Pental, Global Head, Retail Banking; and Mr. Ashish Agarwal, Global Head, Wholesale banking. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I will now request Mr. Prashant Kumar to address the participants. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Prashant Kumar - Yes Bank Limited - CEO, MD & Director
So thank you, and a very good evening to all of you who are joining us on this quarterly earnings call. And first, I would like to give you some, say, what we feel on the ground in terms of what is the -- how the things are improving or what is their traction.
So I think overall, what we are seeing is that confidence coming back. There is a gradual improvement in both for the demand for credit and also in terms of the improvement on the collection efficiency. We are very near
