Jul 23, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT
Prashant Kumar - Yes Bank Limited - CEO, MD & Director
Very good evening, and thank you, everyone, for joining the YES Bank Quarter 1 FY '22 Earnings Call. Today, I am having with me the senior leadership of the bank: Rajan, who is our Head of Retail Banking; Anita, who is Chief Operating Officer; and Niranjan, Chief Financial Officer.
Before we get started, I hope you and your families are safe and well. I'm sure all of you are aware that the past quarter has been very tough due to the second wave of COVID pandemic across the country. My prayers go out to the families of the colleagues we have lost during this pandemic. 10% of the bank's staff were infected with COVID and many had to face medical emergencies in their families. In addition, many parts were impacted with a lockdown for nearly 2/3 of the quarter.
Given the utmost importance of proactively fighting the pandemic, the bank is supporting employees across multiple fronts, including free vaccination drive. Today, 80% of our employees have been vaccinated. We are also arranging webinar sessions for our employees with medical
Q1 2022 Yes Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
