Q2 2022 Yes Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Prashant Kumar - Yes Bank Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Yes, thanks. Very good evening, and thank you, everyone, for joining the Yes Bank earning call for quarter 2. The backdrop to this result has seen the normalization in the economic activity and significant pickup in the business momentum. This has further increased the momentum towards achieving the bank's strategic objective and FY '22 guidance, as mentioned in Slide 4 of our investor presentation.



Some of the key takeaways, our CASA ratio of 29.4%, which is 200 basis points up since last