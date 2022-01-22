Q3 2022 Yes Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 22, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

On the management panel, we have with us today, Mr. Prashant Kumar, MD and CEO, YES Bank; Mr. Niranjan Banodkar, Chief Financial Officer; Ms. Anita Pai, Chief Operating Officer; Mr. Rajan Pental, Global Head Retail Banking; Mr. Ravi Thota, Country Head, Large Corporates; Mr. Akash Suri, Country Head, Stressed Assets Management.



Prashant Kumar - Yes Bank Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Very good afternoon to everyone, and thank you so much for joining the YES Bank quarter 3 earnings call. I would like to take this opportunity to wish you and your near ones a very happy and healthy new year.



Of course, the start of the new year has seen a significant surge in the COVID cases across India and the world. However, importantly, as we have seen with our fellow employees and families, the