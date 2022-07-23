Q1 2023 Yes Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2022 / 05:00AM GMT

Prashant Kumar - Yes Bank Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you, and very good evening to all of you, and thanks for joining Yes Bank quarter 1 financial results call. With me, I have the top management of Yes bank, Rajan, Anita, Niranjan, Ravi and Akash. Let me start with a key update we live on Slide 3 of the investor presentation. The bank has successfully come out of the reconstruction scheme