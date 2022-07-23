Jul 23, 2022 / 05:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Yes Bank Limited Q1 FY '23 Analyst Conference Call. On the management panel, we have with us today, Mr. Prashant Kumar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Yes Bank; Mr. Niranjan Banodkar, Group Chief Financial Officer; Ms. Anita Pai, Chief Operating Officer; Mr. Rajan Pental, Global Head, Retail Banking; Mr. Akash Suri, Country Head, Stressed Asset Management; and Mr. Ravi Thota, Country Head, Large Corporates.
(Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Prashant Kumar from Yes Bank Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Prashant Kumar - Yes Bank Limited - CEO, MD & Director
Thank you, and very good evening to all of you, and thanks for joining Yes Bank quarter 1 financial results call. With me, I have the top management of Yes bank, Rajan, Anita, Niranjan, Ravi and Akash. Let me start with a key update we live on Slide 3 of the investor presentation. The bank has successfully come out of the reconstruction scheme
Q1 2023 Yes Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
