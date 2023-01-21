Q3 2023 Yes Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 21, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Yes Bank's Q3 FY 2023 Earnings Conference Call. On the management panel, we have with us today, Mr. Prashant Kumar, MD and CEO; Mr. Niranjan Banodkar, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Rajan Pental, Global Head, Retail Banking; Ms. Anita Pai, Chief Operating Officer; Mr. Ravi Thota, Country Head, Large Corporates; and Mr. Sunil Parnami, Head Investor Relations. Mr. Prashant Kumar will now give you an overview of the results, which will be followed by a Q&A session. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Prashant Kumar. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Kumar.



Prashant Kumar - Yes Bank Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you, and thanks everyone, for joining Yes Bank quarter 3 financial results call. At the outset, I would like to wish you and your families a prosperous New Year. With me, I have the top management team of Yes Bank.



Starting with the operating environment during the last quarter, Indian economy continued the