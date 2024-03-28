Seaver R. Arthur Jr., CEO of Southern First Bancshares Inc (SFST, Financial), has sold 5,280 shares of the company on March 21, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $31.22 per share, resulting in a total value of $164,841.60.

Southern First Bancshares Inc, the holding company for Southern First Bank, provides banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through various branches located in the Southeastern United States.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 10,000 shares and purchased 253 shares of the company. The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed within the company's insider trading activities. Over the past year, there have been 27 insider buys and only 2 insider sells for Southern First Bancshares Inc.

On the valuation front, Southern First Bancshares Inc's shares were trading at $31.22 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $260.666 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 19.25, which is above the industry median of 9.36 and also higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.86, with a GF Value of $36.48, indicating that Southern First Bancshares Inc is considered modestly undervalued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

