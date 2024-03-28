Lisbeth Mcnabb, Director of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST, Financial), has sold 2,500 shares of the company on March 20, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $165 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $412,500.

Nexstar Media Group Inc is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Its portfolio includes network-affiliated TV stations, related digital multicast signals, and a range of digital and internet-based media services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 6,600 shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 44 insider sells for the company.

On the valuation front, Nexstar Media Group Inc's shares were trading at $165 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $5.599 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 17.49, which is lower than the industry median of 19.34 but higher than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a price of $165 and a GuruFocus Value of $209.99, Nexstar Media Group Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.79, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, insider transactions are not necessarily indicative of future stock performance and can be influenced by various factors, including personal financial needs and portfolio diversification strategies.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.