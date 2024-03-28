On March 19, 2024, President and Chief Operating Officer Kecia Steelman of Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA, Financial) sold 20,950 shares of the company, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $526.39 per share, resulting in a total value of approximately $11,024,270.50.

Ulta Beauty Inc is a leading beauty retailer in the United States, offering cosmetics, fragrance, skin care products, hair care products, and salon services. The company provides a unique shopping experience with a combination of over 25,000 beauty products across all categories and price points, including Ulta Beauty's own private label. Ulta Beauty also features a full-service salon in every store featuring hair, skin, and brow services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 20,950 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 9 insider sells for Ulta Beauty Inc.

Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc were trading at $526.39 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $25.424 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 20.10, which is above the industry median of 18.33 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, with a stock price of $526.39 and a GF Value of $576.81, Ulta Beauty Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.91, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent transaction aligns with the overall insider trend for the company, which has been more inclined towards selling rather than purchasing shares.

Investors often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and insider perspectives on the stock's value. The consistent selling by insiders at Ulta Beauty Inc may be a point of interest for shareholders and potential investors.

