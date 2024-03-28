Director Willard Oberton Sells Shares of Donaldson Co Inc (DCI)

Willard Oberton, a director of Donaldson Co Inc (DCI, Financial), has sold 4,500 shares of the company on March 20, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $73.54 per share, resulting in a total value of $330,930.

Donaldson Co Inc is a global provider of filtration systems and replacement parts. The company's diverse product portfolio includes air and liquid filtration systems and exhaust and emission control products that are used in a variety of industries and applications.

Over the past year, Willard Oberton has sold a total of 9,500 shares of Donaldson Co Inc and has not made any share purchases. The insider's recent sale follows a pattern observed in the company's insider transaction history. In the past year, there has been a total of 1 insider buy and 11 insider sells for Donaldson Co Inc.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Donaldson Co Inc were trading at $73.54, giving the company a market capitalization of $8.998 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 24.35, which is above the industry median of 22.765 and also higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.12, with a GF Value of $65.65, indicating that Donaldson Co Inc was modestly overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. The recent sale by director Willard Oberton may attract attention from the market as stakeholders evaluate the implications of this insider activity.

