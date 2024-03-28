Steven Collis, Chairman, President & CEO of Cencora Inc (COR, Financial), has sold 10,755 shares of the company on March 19, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $240.21 per share, resulting in a total value of $2,584,658.55.

Cencora Inc is a company that operates in the technology sector, providing data center solutions and interconnection services. The company's facilities are designed to offer a secure and reliable environment for businesses to house their IT infrastructure, enabling them to scale their operations efficiently.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 191,635 shares of Cencora Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 31 insider sells.

On the date of the insider's recent sell, shares of Cencora Inc were trading at $240.21, giving the company a market capitalization of $48.289 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 26.40, which is above the industry median of 15.97 and also exceeds the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is set at $186.94, Cencora Inc's stock is considered to be Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.28. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, factoring in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment for past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity by insiders of Cencora Inc, which may be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value, as estimated by GuruFocus.

