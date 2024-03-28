Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS, Financial), a leading omnichannel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. Vladimir Rak, the company's Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, sold 3,748 shares of the company on March 19, 2024. Vladimir Rak’s transaction was executed at an average price of $215.15 per share, resulting in a total value of $806,182.20. Following this transaction, the insider's total holdings in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc have changed, reflecting the latest insider activity within the company. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 25,759 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sell adds to a series of insider transactions at Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, where there have been 4 insider buys and 15 insider sells over the past year. The market capitalization of Dick's Sporting Goods Inc stands at $18.365 billion, with the stock trading at $215.15 on the day of the insider's sell. The company's price-earnings ratio is currently 20.04, which is above both the industry median of 18.33 and the historical median for the company. According to the GuruFocus Value chart, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.45. The GF Value of $147.94 suggests that the stock's current price is higher than its intrinsic value as estimated by GuruFocus. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The insider's sell transaction provides investors with a glimpse into the actions of high-level executives at Dick's Sporting Goods Inc and may be a point of consideration for those looking at the company's stock performance and valuation.

