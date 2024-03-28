Senior Vice President Andrew Slentz has sold 20,254 shares of Hess Corp (HES, Financial) on March 19, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $151.08 per share, resulting in a total value of approximately $3,059,982.32. Andrew Slentz’s recent sale is part of a series of transactions over the past year, during which the insider has sold a total of 45,628 shares and has not purchased any shares of the company. The insider transaction history for Hess Corp indicates a pattern of insider selling, with 15 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. Hess Corp, with a market cap of $45.87 billion, is an exploration and production company that develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company operates in various regions, including the United States, Denmark, the Joint Development Area of Malaysia/Thailand, Malaysia, and Guyana. On the valuation front, Hess Corp's shares were trading at $151.08 on the day of the insider's sale. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 33.19, which is above the industry median of 10.65 and also higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. With the current share price and a GuruFocus Value of $147.46, Hess Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.02, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The details of the transaction can be found in the SEC Filing.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.