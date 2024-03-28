Senior Vice President O Connor Thomas L has sold 40,000 shares of PBF Energy Inc (PBF, Financial) on March 19, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $55.87 per share, resulting in a total value of $2,234,800. O Connor Thomas L’s recent sale is part of a series of transactions over the past year, during which the insider has sold a total of 220,000 shares and has not purchased any shares of the company. The insider transaction history for PBF Energy Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. Over the past year, there have been 3 insider buys and 7 insider sells for the company. PBF Energy Inc is an independent petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Refining and Logistics. On the valuation front, PBF Energy Inc's shares were trading at $55.87 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $6.759 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 3.45, which is below both the industry median of 10.65 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. PBF Energy Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.63, with a current share price of $55.87 and a GF Value of $34.38, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The recent insider sell by Senior Vice President O Connor Thomas L may provide investors with an insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

