Ernie Herrman, CEO & President of TJX Companies Inc (TJX, Financial), sold 20,000 shares of the company on March 21, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $98.98 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,979,600.

TJX Companies Inc, known for its off-price apparel and home fashions retailing, operates stores across multiple countries. The company's brands include T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, and others, offering a wide range of clothing, accessories, and home products at discounted prices.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 158,211 shares of TJX Companies Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sales for the company, with a total of 10 insider sells and no insider buys occurring over the past year.

On the valuation front, TJX Companies Inc's shares were trading at $98.98 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $113.033 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 25.69, which is above the industry median of 18.33 and also higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.07, with a GF Value of $92.14, indicating that TJX Companies Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, taking into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. While a single insider selling transaction may not be indicative of the company's future performance, a trend of insider sales could signal that insiders believe the stock may be fully valued or overvalued.

For more detailed information on insider transactions and the financial health of TJX Companies Inc (TJX, Financial), interested parties are encouraged to review the full SEC filings and conduct further research.

