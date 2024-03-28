David Bernhardt, the Chief Financial Officer of SentinelOne Inc (S, Financial), has sold 11,221 shares of the company on March 19, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $22.76 per share, resulting in a total value of $255,370.96.

SentinelOne Inc (S, Financial) is a cybersecurity company that specializes in autonomous endpoint protection. The company's platform uses artificial intelligence to detect, prevent, and respond to threats across all major vectors. SentinelOne provides real-time, data-driven threat protection for organizations and enterprises across the globe.

Over the past year, the insider, David Bernhardt, has sold a total of 208,273 shares of SentinelOne Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 89 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of SentinelOne Inc were trading at $22.76, giving the company a market capitalization of $6.98 billion.

Investors and stakeholders often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and insiders' perspectives on the stock's value. The consistent selling by insiders at SentinelOne Inc may attract the attention of market analysts and investors trying to understand the significance of these transactions.

