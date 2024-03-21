Mar 21, 2024 / 02:30AM GMT
Presentation
Mar 21, 2024 / 02:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Courtney Howe
Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited - Head of Corporate Affairs
* Todd Barlow
Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited - Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
* David Grbin
Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited - Chief Financial Officer
* Brendan O'Dea
Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited - Chief Investment Officer
=====================
Courtney Howe - Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited - Head of Corporate Affairs
Good afternoon, and welcome to the results presentation for Soul Patts Company performance during the half year ending January 31, 2024.
I'm pleased to introduce our presenters for today, Todd Barlow, CEO and Managing Director, who'll first discuss the group performance highlights; David Grbin, Chief Financial Officer, who'll then present the group financial results; and Brendan O'Dea, Chief
Half Year 2024 Washington H Soul Pattinson and Company Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Mar 21, 2024 / 02:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...