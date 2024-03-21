Mar 21, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Oliver Zipse - Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft - Chairman of the Board of Management & CEO



(presentation)



Ladies and gentlemen, in 1999, 25 years ago, BMW presented the first X5, the founder of the sporty SAV segment. And since then, the X family has been a pillar of the BMW brand. around 12 million X vehicles have already been sold because today, the X family covers all customer wishes in this segment, from X1 to luxury class with the X7 and XM.



And now the BMW Vision Neue Klasse X looks ahead to the future of BMW and a totally new generation of BMW X models. This future doesn't start on some far-off date. It begins next year when we turn vision into reality that our customers can experience for themselves. With the BMW Vision Neue Klasse X, we are opening up a whole new dimension for the Neue Klasse.



So why are we focusing on an X model? Because we aren't just ramping up e-mobility in niche models but in our most successful highest-volume segments. From 2025 on, we expect demand for all electric vehicles to increase significantly. This is precisely when we