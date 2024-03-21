Full Year 2023 DocMorris AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 21, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the DocMorris AG 2023 full-year results and outlook 2024. Let me now the floor over to your host, Walter Hess, CEO, DocMorris.



Walter Hess - DocMorris AG - CEO



Yes. Thank you very much. Good morning, and welcome, everybody, to today's conference call. It is an exceptional call today as it is the first time in this round that the electronic prescription in Germany is reality. With me today is Marcel, our CFO. We will start the call with a business upgrade and its impact on the evolution of DocMorris digital health ecosystem followed by our full year results and the outlook on our business year this year. Afterwards, as always, we are looking forward to answering your questions.



Let's begin with the key messages as shown on Slide #4. First of all, we can confirm that we are back to growth and achieved the full year outlook with an increase of the revenue of 14% in Q4 '23 versus '22,