Q4 2023 Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 21, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT

Ritu Chandy - BMW Financial Services NA, LLC - VP of Finance & CFO



Good morning, good afternoon and good evening, ladies and gentlemen, dialing in from across the globe.



Strong today and strong tomorrow, that's the theme of our annual press conference 2024. We've delivered in a steadfast manner on all our KPIs for 2023 and provided robust guidance for 2024.



My name is Ritu Chandy, Senior Vice President, Treasury and Investor Relations for BMW Group, and I'm delighted to be your moderator today.



Our CEO, Oliver Zipse; and CFO, Walter Mertl, are now ready to answer your questions.



Questions and Answers:

- BMW Financial Services NA, LLC - VP of Finance & CFOWithout further ado, our first question comes from Dorothee Cresswell, Exane.We will move to the second caller, Jose Asumendi, please. Dorothee, we'll come back to you.- JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Head of the European Automotive TeamI would like