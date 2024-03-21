Q4 2023 LifeSpeak Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 21, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Yes, yes, good morning, and welcome to the less big Q4 2023 and fiscal 2023 Results Conference Call.



All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. And after the speakers' remarks, there will be a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question during this time, simply press star and the number one on your telephone keypad. If you'd like to withdraw your question, please press star and the number two. Before we start, we would like to remind you that all amounts discussed on this call are denominated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.



Please note that the statements made during this call may include forward-looking statements and information and future-oriented financial information regarding life and its business and disclosure regarding possible events, conditions or results that are based on information currently available to management, which includes management's expectation of future growth results of operation, business performance and business prospects and opportunities. Such statements are made as of this date hereof. And last