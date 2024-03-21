Q3 2024 Worthington Enterprises Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 21, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Worthington Enterprises third quarter fiscal 2024 earnings conference call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode until the question and answer session of the call. This conference is being recorded at the request of Worthington Enterprises. If anyone objects, you may disconnect at this time. I'd now like to introduce Marcus Rogier, Treasurer and Investor Relations Officer. Mr. Rogier, you may begin.



Marcus Rogier - Worthington Enterprises, Inc. - Treasurer & IR



Thank you, Sarah, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to Worthington Enterprises Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 earnings call. On our call today, we have Andy Rose, Worthington's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Joe Hayek, Worthington's Chief Financial and Operations Officer. And before we get started, I'd like to note that certain statements made today are forward-looking within the meaning of the 1995 Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those