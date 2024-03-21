Q4 2023 Creative Realities Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 21, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Creative Realities Incorporated 2023 year-end earnings conference call. This call will be recorded, and a copy will be available on the company's website at cri.com. Following the completion of the call, the company has prepared remarks summarizing the fourth quarter and calendar year 2023 financial results, along with additional industry and company updates. Joining me on the call today is Rick Mills, CEO; and Will Logan, CFO. Thank you very much. Mr. Logan, you may begin.



Will Logan - Creative Realities Inc - Chief Financial Officer



Thank you, and good morning. I'm Will Logan, Chief Financial Officer of Creative Realities, Inc. Welcome to our financial results and earnings call for the year ended December 31, 2023. I would like to take this opportunity to remind you that our remarks today will include forward looking statements. The words anticipated, will, believes, expects, intends, plans, estimates, projects, should, may, propose, and similar expressions, or the negative versions of such words