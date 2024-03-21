Q4 2023 Phaxiam Therapeutics SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 21, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for joining the Phaxiam Therapeutics business update and financial highlights full-year 2023 results conference call. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Thibaut du Fayet, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.



Thibaut du Fayet - Phaxiam Therapeutics SA - CEO



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning to all of you. Thank you for joining us for this conference call and webinar to present to you Phaxiam business updates and '23 financial results.



If you can go to slide number 3. I'm here with Eric Soyer, the COO and CFO of Phaxiam; and Pascal Birman, our Chief Medical Officer. We are, all of us, to present this update and will be available for any Q&A afterwards.



We have disclosed last Wednesday, post-market, press release presenting a general business update and financial results. This press release, as well as this presentation, can be found on an IR page on our website.



If you can go