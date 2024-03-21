Full Year 2023 Aquis Exchange PLC Investor Meeting Transcript

Mar 21, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Alasdair Haynes - Aquis Exchange PLC - CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon, thank you very much indeed, and welcome, everybody to the Aquis Exchange PLC results for the year 2023. I'm Alasdair Haynes, the Founder and Chief Executive of the company. And I'm joined here by Richard Fisher, the Chief Financial Officer.



Richard Fisher - Aquis Exchange PLC - CFO & Executive Director



Good afternoon,