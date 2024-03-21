Q2 2024 Factset Research Systems Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 21, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to FactSet's Second Fiscal Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised today's conference being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Ali Van Nes. Please go ahead.



Alexandra van Nes - FactSet Research Systems Inc. - SVP of IR



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to FactSet's Second Fiscal Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. Before we begin, the slides we reference during this presentation can be found through the webcast on the Investor Relations section of our website at factset.com.



A replay of today's call will be available on our website. After our prepared remarks, we will open the call to questions from investors. The call is scheduled to last for 1 hour. (Operator Instructions)



Before we discuss our results, I encourage all listeners to review the legal notice on Slide 2, which explains the risks of forward-looking statements and the use of non-GAAP financial measures. Additionally, please refer to our Forms 10