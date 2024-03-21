Q4 2023 Journey Medical Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 21, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to Journeys Medical's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 financial results and corporate update conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Several questions, please signal a conference specialist by pressing the star key followed by zero participants of this call are advised that the audio of this conference call is being broadcast live over the Internet and also being recorded for playback purposes and webcast.



Replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call for approximately 30 days. I would now like to turn the floor over to Jacqueline J.P. The Company's Senior Director of Corporate Operations. Please go ahead, Jonathan.



Jaclyn Jaffe - Journey Medical Corp - Senior Director of Corporate Operations



Good afternoon and thank you for participating in today's conference call. Joining me from Journey Medical's leadership team, our cloud morality, Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, does that