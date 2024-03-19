Daniel Wesson, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, has sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG, Financial) on March 19, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of a series of sales by the insider over the past year, with a total of 13,000 shares sold and no shares purchased.

Diamondback Energy Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas. The company is focused on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys of Diamondback Energy Inc stock, while there have been 16 insider sells in the same timeframe, indicating a trend of insider sales.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Diamondback Energy Inc were trading at $192.17, giving the company a market capitalization of $34.69 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 11.21, which is above the industry median of 10.65 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price of $192.17 compared to the GuruFocus Value of $160.15 suggests that Diamondback Energy Inc is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.2.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

