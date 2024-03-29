Cimpress PLC (CMPR, Financial), a global leader in mass customization, has reported an insider transaction involving Florian Baumgartner, the Executive Vice President and CEO of its subsidiary, Vista. According to a recent SEC filing, the insider sold 5,683 shares of the company on March 21, 2024. Florian Baumgartner’s recent transaction follows a pattern over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 11,366 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Cimpress PLC (CMPR) indicates a lack of insider purchases over the past year, with 0 insider buys recorded. In contrast, there have been 12 insider sells during the same period, suggesting a trend of insiders reducing their holdings in the company. On the valuation front, shares of Cimpress PLC (CMPR) were trading at $92.81 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.464 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 60.04, which is above both the industry median of 19.34 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's valuation relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that Cimpress PLC is significantly overvalued. With a share price of $92.81 and a GF Value of $70.45, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.32. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. For investors monitoring insider activity, the recent sell by Florian Baumgartner may be of interest as it contributes to the ongoing trend of insider sells at Cimpress PLC (CMPR). The company's valuation metrics and the price-to-GF-Value ratio further provide context for the stock's current market position.

