Dan Bodner, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Verint Systems Inc (VRNT, Financial), has sold 33,472 shares of the company on March 20, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Verint Systems Inc is a company that provides actionable intelligence solutions for customer engagement optimization, security intelligence, and fraud, risk and compliance. These solutions help organizations make more informed, effective, and timely decisions.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 367,966 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Verint Systems Inc indicates a pattern of sales by insiders over the past year, with 43 insider sells and no insider buys recorded.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Verint Systems Inc were trading at $31.29, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.990 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 790.00, which is significantly above both the industry median of 28.03 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $31.29 and a GuruFocus Value of $48.95, Verint Systems Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.64, indicating that the stock is considered Significantly Undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

