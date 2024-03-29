John Mullen, President & Chief Revenue Officer of Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE, Financial), has sold 3,665 shares of the company on March 19, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $111.75 per share, resulting in a total value of $409,631.25.

Guidewire Software Inc is a provider of software products for property and casualty insurers. Its services include core processing, data and analytics, and digital engagement to help insurers manage their policies, billing, and claims. The company aims to enable its clients to engage with their customers, improve their operations, and adapt to a rapidly changing market.

Over the past year, the insider, John Mullen, has sold a total of 18,092 shares of Guidewire Software Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The company's insider transaction history reveals a pattern of 26 insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, Guidewire Software Inc shares were trading at $111.75, giving the company a market capitalization of $9.456 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.12, with a GF Value of $99.84, indicating that Guidewire Software Inc is modestly overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

