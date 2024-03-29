Director Andrew Ng Sells 75,000 Shares of Coursera Inc (COUR)

On March 20, 2024, Director Andrew Ng of Coursera Inc (COUR, Financial) sold 75,000 shares of the company, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $14.27 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,070,250.

Coursera Inc is an education technology company that provides a platform for online learning. The company partners with universities and other organizations to offer online courses, specializations, and degrees in a variety of subjects. Coursera's platform serves individuals seeking to advance their careers or pursue personal interests, as well as organizations looking to upskill their workforce.

Over the past year, Andrew Ng has sold a total of 988,510 shares of Coursera Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent sale is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 120 insider sells for the company.

Shares of Coursera Inc were trading at $14.27 on the day of the insider's transaction, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.26 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.71, with a GuruFocus Value of $20.01, indicating that Coursera Inc is considered modestly undervalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent sale may provide investors with insight into Coursera Inc's current valuation and insider sentiment. However, it is important for investors to consider a range of factors, including broader market trends, the company's financial performance, and industry-specific developments when evaluating the significance of insider transactions.

