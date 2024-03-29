Alight Inc (ALIT) CEO Stephan Scholl Sells 428,574 Shares

34 minutes ago

Stephan Scholl, the CEO of Alight Inc (ALIT, Financial), has sold a total of 428,574 shares of the company on March 20, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of a series of sales by the insider over the past year, with a cumulative total of 428,574 shares sold and no shares purchased during this period.

Alight Inc (ALIT, Financial) is a leading provider of integrated, cloud-based human capital solutions that empower clients to effectively manage their workforce and HR processes. The company's services include benefits administration, human resources outsourcing, and healthcare solutions, among others. Alight Inc leverages technology and insights to help clients make informed decisions and achieve better business outcomes.

The insider transaction history for Alight Inc (ALIT, Financial) indicates a trend of more insider sales than purchases over the past year. There has been a total of 1 insider buy and 7 insider sells during this timeframe.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Alight Inc (ALIT, Financial) were trading at $9.81 each, giving the company a market capitalization of $5.652 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.05, with a GuruFocus Value of $9.33, suggesting that Alight Inc (ALIT, Financial) is modestly overvalued. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent sale could be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and valuation. However, it is important to consider the broader context of the market and the company's financial health when interpreting insider transactions.

Investors and analysts often look at insider selling and buying patterns for insights into a company's prospects. While insider selling is not always indicative of a problem within a company, a trend of insider sales could prompt stakeholders to investigate further. It is also essential to note that insiders may sell shares for various reasons unrelated to their outlook on the company, such as diversifying their investments or meeting personal financial needs.

For more detailed information on Alight Inc (ALIT, Financial) and insider trading activities, interested parties are encouraged to review the full SEC filings and conduct their due diligence.

