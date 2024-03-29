MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR, Financial), a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Executive Chairman and 10% Owner Michael Saylor sold 1,012 shares of the company on March 20, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $1,537.02 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,555,430.24. Over the past year, Michael Saylor has sold a total of 245,000 shares of MicroStrategy Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sales at the company, with a total of 106 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe. The market capitalization of MicroStrategy Inc stands at $27.098 billion as of the date of the insider sale. The company's price-earnings ratio is 56.75, which is above both the industry median of 28.03 and the historical median for the company. This indicates a higher valuation compared to its peers and its own past earnings multiples. In terms of the stock's valuation, MicroStrategy Inc's shares are trading significantly above the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) estimate. With a share price of $1,537.02 and a GF Value of $249.85, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 6.15, suggesting that the stock is Significantly Overvalued according to this metric. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The insider's recent sale may attract the attention of investors who track insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and valuation. It is important for investors to consider the broader context of insider transactions and the company's financials when making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.