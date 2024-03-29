On March 20, 2024, Michael Saylor, the Executive Chairman and 10% Owner of MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR, Financial), sold 3,988 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a SEC Filing. Over the past year, Michael Saylor has sold a total of 245,000 shares of MicroStrategy Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock.

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company develops software that enables organizations to analyze internal and external data to make business decisions and to develop mobile applications. Its core product is MicroStrategy 10, which provides interactive dashboards, scorecards, highly formatted reports, ad hoc query, thresholds and alerts, and automated report distribution.

The insider transaction history for MicroStrategy Inc shows a trend of insider selling, with 106 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of MicroStrategy Inc were trading at $1,435.38, giving the company a market cap of $27.098 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 56.75, which is higher than the industry median of 28.03 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 5.74, with a GF Value of $249.85, indicating that MicroStrategy Inc is significantly overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

