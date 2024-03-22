AstroNova Inc (ALOT) Posts Record Operating Income in Fiscal 2024

Strong Year-End Performance Drives Optimistic FY 2025 Outlook

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Full-Year GAAP Operating Income: Reached a company record of $8.8 million.
  • Non-GAAP Operating Income: Achieved $12.0 million for the full year.
  • GAAP Net Income: Reported at $4.7 million, or $0.63 per diluted share.
  • Non-GAAP Net Income: Totaled $7.2 million, or $0.97 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Excluding restructuring and retrofit-related items, stood at $17.6 million.
Article's Main Image

AstroNova Inc (ALOT, Financial), a global leader in data visualization technologies, announced its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended January 31, 2024. The company reported a record full-year GAAP operating income of $8.8 million and a non-GAAP operating income of $12.0 million. AstroNova's GAAP net income for the year was $4.7 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, with a non-GAAP net income of $7.2 million, or $0.97 per diluted share. The company also generated a full-year adjusted EBITDA of $14.4 million, which increases to $17.6 million when excluding restructuring and retrofit-related items. These results were disclosed in AstroNova's 8-K filing released on March 22, 2024.

1771152692576677888.png

AstroNova designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes a broad range of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. The company operates through two segments: Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M), serving markets such as aerospace, automotive, packaging, and transportation.

In fiscal 2024, AstroNova faced challenges including supply chain disruptions and the need for strategic realignment within its PI segment. Despite these hurdles, the company managed to achieve significant financial milestones, demonstrating resilience and adaptability. The successful completion of a retrofit program for certain PI printers and the launch of new digital printers under the QuickLabel and TrojanLabel brands were among the key achievements.

The company's financial performance is particularly noteworthy in the context of the hardware industry, where innovation and efficient cost management are critical for success. AstroNova's ability to improve margins while continuing to invest in future growth exemplifies a balanced approach to navigating market challenges and seizing opportunities.

Looking ahead, AstroNova has set ambitious targets for fiscal 2025, aiming for mid-single-digit organic revenue growth and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 13% to 14%. These goals reflect the company's confidence in its operational improvements and the demand dynamics across its end markets.

AstroNova's strong fiscal 2024 performance and optimistic outlook for the coming year underscore the company's strategic focus and operational efficiency. As AstroNova continues to innovate and expand its market presence, investors and stakeholders have much to look forward to.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from AstroNova Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.