Brady Corp Director Elizabeth Bruno Sells 8,322 Shares

Director Elizabeth Bruno has sold 8,322 shares of Brady Corp (BRC, Financial) on March 20, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $57.33 per share, resulting in a total value of $477,129.26. Brady Corp is an international manufacturer and marketer of complete solutions that identify and protect people, products, and places. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity, and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems, and software. Over the past year, Elizabeth Bruno has sold a total of 31,752 shares of the company and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Brady Corp shows a pattern of 6 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. The market capitalization of Brady Corp stands at $2.818 billion as of the date of the insider's recent transaction. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 15.23, which is lower than the industry median of 17.71 and also below the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. With the stock trading at $57.33 and a GuruFocus Value of $56.59, Brady Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.01, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

