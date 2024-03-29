Embotelladora Andina SA (AKO.B, Financial) has experienced a notable fluctuation in its stock price recently. With a market capitalization of $2.5 billion, the current price of the stock stands at $15.85. Over the past week, the company has seen a 3.32% loss in its stock value. However, looking at a broader time frame, Embotelladora Andina SA has gained 13.14% over the past three months. According to the GF Value, the stock is currently fairly valued at $15.91, closely aligned with its past GF Value of $15.4. This indicates a stable perception of the company's valuation over the recent period.

Introduction to Embotelladora Andina SA

Embotelladora Andina SA, operating in the non-alcoholic beverages industry, is a key Coca-Cola bottler in Latin America. The company's product portfolio includes carbonated soft drinks, water, fruit juices, energy drinks, and sports drinks under various Coca-Cola brands. Embotelladora Andina SA's operations span across Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay, and it also offers non-Coca-Cola branded products such as teas, juices, beers, and spirits.

Assessing Profitability

Embotelladora Andina SA boasts a strong Profitability Rank of 8/10, reflecting its robust financial health and consistent performance. The company's operating margin stands at an impressive 13.47%, outperforming 72.73% of its industry peers. Its return on equity (ROE) is at a remarkable 22.57%, surpassing 80.58% of competitors, while the return on assets (ROA) is 6.93%, higher than 60.91% of the industry. Furthermore, Embotelladora Andina SA's return on invested capital (ROIC) is 11.66%, which is better than 65.45% of the companies in the sector. These figures underscore the company's ability to generate profits and manage its assets efficiently.

Growth Trajectory

The company's Growth Rank is 7/10, indicating a strong upward trend in its financial performance. Embotelladora Andina SA has achieved a 3-year revenue growth rate per share of 17.40%, which is better than 81.37% of its industry counterparts. Its 5-year revenue growth rate per share is also commendable at 11.30%, outpacing 78.16% of the industry. The 3-year EPS without NRI growth rate stands at 16.40%, and the 5-year rate is 10.40%, both of which are higher than the majority of the industry. These growth metrics demonstrate the company's successful expansion and its ability to increase shareholder value over time.

Investor Confidence

Notable investors have taken an interest in Embotelladora Andina SA, with Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) being the top holder, owning 501,581 shares, which translates to a 0.32% share percentage. This level of investment from a renowned investor signals confidence in the company's future prospects and stability.

Competitive Landscape

When compared to its competitors, Embotelladora Andina SA holds a unique market position. Coca-Cola Embonor SA (XSGO:EMBONOR-B, Financial) has a market cap of $581.381 million, significantly smaller than Embotelladora Andina SA's. On the larger scale, industry giants like Coca-Cola Co (KO, Financial) and PepsiCo Inc (PEP, Financial) have market caps of $261.11 billion and $237.09 billion, respectively, dwarfing Embotelladora Andina SA. However, the company's strong profitability and growth metrics suggest that it is a competitive player within its market segment.

Conclusion

In summary, Embotelladora Andina SA's stock performance has been fairly valued over the past three months, with a significant 13.14% gain. The company's profitability and growth within the non-alcoholic beverages industry are commendable, as evidenced by its high profitability and growth ranks. Embotelladora Andina SA's market position, when compared to its competitors, shows that it is a robust contender in the industry, capable of sustaining growth and profitability. For value investors, these factors make Embotelladora Andina SA a stock worth watching in the dynamic landscape of the beverage sector.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.