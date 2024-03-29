Director Thomas Kenny Sells 5,000 Shares of Aflac Inc (AFL)

Aflac Incorporated (AFL, Financial), a leading provider of supplemental insurance in the United States and Japan, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Director Thomas Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the company on March 20, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $84.62 per share, resulting in a total value of $423,100. Thomas Kenny has a history of selling shares in the company; over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 5,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Aflac Inc (AFL) indicates a pattern of more insider selling than buying over the past year. There have been 25 insider sells and only 2 insider buys during this period. In terms of valuation, Aflac Inc (AFL) shares were trading at $84.62 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $49.057 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 10.97, which is below the industry median of 12.42 and above the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company. The stock's valuation, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value), suggests that Aflac Inc is currently Significantly Overvalued. The GF Value, which is $61.17, is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus for past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. With a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.38, the stock's market price exceeds its estimated intrinsic value. Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. The recent sale by Director Thomas Kenny may attract attention from the market as stakeholders evaluate the significance of this insider activity within the broader context of Aflac Inc's financial performance and valuation metrics.

