Vanguard Commentary: Continued Runway for US Consumer Demand

Evidence of resilience is apparent in all manner of consumer data. The ratio of revolving debtOpens in a new tab (credit card debt and home equity loans) to both disposable personal income and GDP growth has been surprisingly low, still falling short of its pre-pandemic trend.

“From a historical perspective, U.S. consumers in aggregate are reasonably leveraged relative to income currentlyand remain below levels where they were before COVID,” Hirt said.

At a more granular level, rates of auto loan delinquencies suggest that debt is manageable for most borrowers, Behal said. Delinquency rates among borrowers whose credit is rated prime—those with credit scores of 660 or higher—have barely increased over the past five years. Delinquencies have gone up for subprime and nonprime borrowers but together they comprise only a quarter of auto loans outstanding.

“Deterioration in the credit markets is isolated to a sub-segment of the population and is rising from a very low base,” Behal said. “Even though it's a real risk, we're not seeing broad-based deterioration. Overall consumer health remains fairly robust even though normalization is occurring.”