Brian Belski, a notable Wall Street forecaster who accurately predicted last year's stock market rally, is now taking a contrarian stance by predicting a significant downturn in the stock market. This comes at a time when many of his peers are becoming increasingly optimistic.

Belski, the chief investment strategist at BMO Capital Markets, anticipates a correction due to the market's rapid ascent fueled by misplaced optimism regarding the Federal Reserve's interest rate policies. He suggests that the realization that high interest rates may persist could trigger a market correction, potentially prompted by various factors ranging from upcoming consumer inflation data to traditional seasonal selling in May.

Despite recent signals from the Federal Reserve hinting at possible interest rate cuts, which propelled the S&P 500 Index to its best week of 2024, Belski remains cautious. He acknowledges the Fed's challenging position and stresses the importance of their next moves. Although he is fundamentally optimistic about the market's long-term prospects, citing economic resilience and strong corporate earnings, Belski believes the market is currently in need of a pause.

While predicting the exact timing and extent of a market correction is challenging, Belski suggests that a correction of around 9.6%, lasting three months, is historically average. He advises investors to consider buying if the market drops by 5%, and views a 10% or more decline as a particularly bullish sign.

Belski's year-end target for the S&P 500 is 5,100, aligning with predictions from Deutsche Bank AG and Citigroup Inc., and amidst a backdrop of increasing bullishness among Wall Street strategists. However, Belski warns that the current surge in market optimism, especially after missing out on the gains of 2023, could be a sign that a correction is on the horizon due to market overextension and investor complacency.