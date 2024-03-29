Wall Street Veteran Predicts Stock Market Plunge Amidst Rising Optimism

Author's Avatar

Brian Belski, a notable Wall Street forecaster who accurately predicted last year's stock market rally, is now taking a contrarian stance by predicting a significant downturn in the stock market. This comes at a time when many of his peers are becoming increasingly optimistic.

Belski, the chief investment strategist at BMO Capital Markets, anticipates a correction due to the market's rapid ascent fueled by misplaced optimism regarding the Federal Reserve's interest rate policies. He suggests that the realization that high interest rates may persist could trigger a market correction, potentially prompted by various factors ranging from upcoming consumer inflation data to traditional seasonal selling in May.

Despite recent signals from the Federal Reserve hinting at possible interest rate cuts, which propelled the S&P 500 Index to its best week of 2024, Belski remains cautious. He acknowledges the Fed's challenging position and stresses the importance of their next moves. Although he is fundamentally optimistic about the market's long-term prospects, citing economic resilience and strong corporate earnings, Belski believes the market is currently in need of a pause.

While predicting the exact timing and extent of a market correction is challenging, Belski suggests that a correction of around 9.6%, lasting three months, is historically average. He advises investors to consider buying if the market drops by 5%, and views a 10% or more decline as a particularly bullish sign.

Belski's year-end target for the S&P 500 is 5,100, aligning with predictions from Deutsche Bank AG and Citigroup Inc., and amidst a backdrop of increasing bullishness among Wall Street strategists. However, Belski warns that the current surge in market optimism, especially after missing out on the gains of 2023, could be a sign that a correction is on the horizon due to market overextension and investor complacency.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.