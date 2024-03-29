Wall Street debates on Federal Reserve policy and Jerome Powell's approach to managing soaring asset prices have reignited. Despite differing opinions, traders are actively investing across various markets, demonstrating confidence in the current financial landscape.

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) focusing on corporate bonds have seen an influx of $46 billion over five months, a peak since the Fed's market support during the Covid-19 pandemic. Overall, ETFs tracking stocks, fixed income, and commodities attracted $374 billion in the same period, marking a two-year high.

With potential interest rate cuts on the horizon, the stock market rally is unprecedented. The S&P 500 has soared 27% since October, setting a record for the largest advance before a monetary easing cycle since at least 1970, based on Ned Davis Research and Bloomberg data.

The recent Fed meeting and press conference have further fueled market optimism, leading to the best week of the year for stocks. Powell's comfort with a gradual approach to the 2% inflation target and acknowledgment of restrictive financial conditions, despite significant market value increases, have reassured investors.

Despite previous overestimations of dovishness by traders and the Fed, the current market sentiment remains buoyant. Technology stocks, however, are trading at high valuations, which may limit future returns even with anticipated rate cuts.

Market volatility has decreased, especially in Treasuries, facilitating gains across stocks, crypto, and credit. The MOVE Index indicates expected turbulence in US bonds is at its lowest since before the Fed's tightening policy in 2022.

For the first time this year, equities, fixed income, and commodities have all posted gains in the same week. Despite a slight retreat, Bitcoin has surged 50% since January.

The Fed's dovish stance has drawn criticism but also signals to investors a willingness to let the economy run hotter. This has led to a drop in two-year Treasury yields and a jump in stock prices to all-time highs.

Four years after the Fed's corporate bond ETF purchase announcement, market sentiment has significantly improved, with corporate debt yields narrowing to 2021 levels.

The S&P 500's recent performance post-Fed announcement reflects a changing market reaction to Powell's meetings, suggesting investors are adapting to the new rate hike landscape.

Central bank decisions and a major event by Nvidia Corp. have driven all major equity indexes higher, with Nvidia's shares climbing for a record 11th consecutive week after unveiling a new processor.

Despite initial caution, the market's resilience has surprised many, including JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s US market intelligence head, who underestimated Powell's patience in combating inflation.

History suggests sticking with the market during Fed rate cut cycles is beneficial, with the S&P 500 typically seeing significant gains.

Concerns exist about the Fed potentially deviating from its 2% inflation target, with Powell navigating the delicate balance of monetary policy during an election year.