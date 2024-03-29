Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP, Financial), a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider in North America, serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers. The company offers a broad range of replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy-duty trucks. According to a recent SEC Filing, Word Herman L Jr, the Executive Vice President of U.S. Stores & CQ Ind. for Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP), sold 1,858 shares of the company on March 21, 2024. This transaction has been part of a series of sales by the insider over the past year, with a total of 1,858 shares sold and no shares purchased during this period. The insider transaction history for Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) indicates a trend of more insider buying than selling over the past year, with 11 insider buys and only 1 insider sell recorded during this timeframe. Shares of Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) were trading at $86.08 on the day of the insider's recent sale, resulting in a market capitalization of $5.107 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 115.89, which is significantly above the industry median of 18.57 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. Considering the current share price of $86.08 and the GuruFocus Value of $196.20, Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.44, indicating that the stock is Significantly Undervalued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

