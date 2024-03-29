On March 20, 2024, Nicholas Donoghoe, the Executive Vice President, Chief Business/Strategy Officer of AbbVie Inc (ABBV, Financial), sold 21,082 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in the following SEC Filing.

AbbVie Inc is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative advanced therapies for some of the world's most complex and critical conditions. The company's portfolio includes treatments in the areas of immunology, oncology, virology, and neuroscience, among others.

According to the data provided, the insider has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 23,994 shares and making no purchases. This latest sale continues the trend observed in the insider transaction history for AbbVie Inc, which has seen 16 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of AbbVie Inc were trading at $176.3, giving the company a market capitalization of $315.97 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 65.37, which is above both the industry median of 22.665 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.28, with a current trading price of $176.3 and a GuruFocus Value of $137.79. This indicates that AbbVie Inc is considered Modestly Overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated using historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

For investors monitoring insider activities, the consistent selling by insiders, particularly by high-level executives such as the EVP, Chief Business/Strategy Officer, may be a point of interest when considering their investment decisions in AbbVie Inc (ABBV, Financial).

