On March 20, 2024, James Risoleo, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST, Financial), sold 150,000 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a SEC Filing. Following this sale, over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 189,804 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns properties and conducts operations through Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P., its operating partnership. The company's portfolio includes luxury and upper-upscale hotels located in the United States and abroad, with a focus on iconic and market-leading properties.

The insider transaction history for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc shows a pattern of insider selling, with 9 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc's shares were trading at $20.78 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $14.67 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 20.05, which is above the industry median of 16.97 and also higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, with a price of $20.78 and a GuruFocus Value of $23.74, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.88, indicating that the stock is Modestly Undervalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.